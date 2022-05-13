Strike: CLOGSAG Resumes Work On Monday

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), has called off its strike, which has been in force since Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The association called off the strike on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

At a press conference in Accra, Mr Isaac Bampoe-Addo, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, said: “All members of the association are expected to resume work on Monday, May 16, 2022.

“The strike has been called off, all CLOGSAG members are to report back to work by May 16, 2022,” he said.

Mr Bampoe said the decision to step down from the industrial action followed a decision taken by its National Executive Council after an agreement was reached with the government over the payment of their demanded allowances.

“At its meeting held on Thursday 12th May 2022, the National Executive Council of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) decided to call off the nationwide strike by its members. The rationale to step down the industrial action was based on the fact that the demand from the Ministry of Finance to direct the Controller and Accounts General to effect payment of the agreed allowance has been met on 11th May 2022,” he said.

CLOGSAG embarked on an over three weeks nationwide indefinite strike due to alleged unpaid allowances.

The Association was demanding payment of the neutrality allowance alleged to have been agreed upon between the government and their members.

According to the Association in a statement explained that they had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government on January 20, 2022.