Students and Alumni Association launch education, apprenticeship fund

The Kwamekrom Students and Alumni Association in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality have launched a special initiative dubbed “Education and Apprenticeship Fund” to support less endowed youth in the community to meet their aspirations in life.

The initiative was aimed at raising professionals in the education sector and supporting skills training such as mechanics, masonry, electricals, and carpentry for the job market and to improve upon livelihood.

An amount of GHS 30,000 was raised as seed money during the launch.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Peter Obeng Nyamekye, Western and Western North Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) admonished parents and guardians to place a high priority on the education of their wards and children under their care.

According to him, education was the only legacy that every good parent could boast of while stressing that educating your child was better than investing in properties that could result in family disputes.

Mr Nyamekye, who is the Headmaster of Sefwi Wiawso Senior High Technical School stressed that the era where the youth looked up to the government for employment and many other things should be a thing of the past.

He said the Kwamekrom community was blessed and could boast of people like Professor Robert Aidoo, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Agric and Economics, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Lawyer Emmanuel Aidoo, a Professional Lawyer and Sustainability Manager, Mensin Gold Limited Bibiani among other top professionals.

This, he said, should be a motivation for other parents to invest in the education of their children because they stood to be the ultimate beneficiaries.

For his part, Professor Robert Aidoo encouraged the youth not to be deterred by where they hailed from, but rather, use some of them as role models in pursuing their ambitions in life.

He was confident that with such intervention, the community would achieve its vision to raise and improve upon skills training in the community in their own time.

Mr. Emmanuel Aidoo, a lawyer by profession and Sustainability Manager of Mensin Gold Limited was thankful to the Association Members particularly, Professor Robert Aidoo and Mr. Peter Obeng Nyamekye for their immense contribution towards the development of the Kwamekrom community.

He admonished the youth who were interested in working at the mining firms to pursue programmes that could offer them the requisite skills to get opportunities at the mines.

The Chief of Kwamekrom, Nana Kwasi Nipa I, commended Association members for giving back to their community and appealed to others at home and abroad to support the initiative for the sustainable development of the community.