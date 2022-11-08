Suellen Carey Makes More Bucks at Christmas

Influencer Sullen Carey, 35, saw the chance of her resemblance to pop diva Mariah Carey an opportunity to make money three years ago. Born in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, she realized that she could find a way to earn extra money after being invited to surprise an event and perform as a lookalike of the owner of the hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

“People have always said that I look like her, but I never imagined that I could make do a career from that resemblance. I remember that I received about 500 Brazilian reais just to do a show voicing Mariah. The LGTBQIA+ community gave me an opportunity,” she says.

Through her music and outspoken support, Mariah Carey has inspired and empowered countless LGBT fans across the globe. Once the diva refereed to the LGBTQ acronym itself in L: legendary. G: gorgeous. B: beautiful — all of you beautiful people! T: tantalizing, and even Q for quality!

After this first job, the influencer invested around UDS$ 10,000 in plastic surgeries to look more like the singer. “I did the breasts twice, I also had rhinoplasty, liposuction and a brachioplasty – I removed excess skin to give a more youthful and athletic contour to my arms.”

Since then, Suellen has noticed that concert invitations have increased at Christmas time precisely because of Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit. Revenue rose by about 150%. “Everyone knows it’s Mariah, but she’s really become the owner of Christmas. She has no one who doesn’t sing, or at least know All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

On social media, Sullen says that the similarity has even led to a dating request. “A man once texted me asking if I would like to have dinner with him. But he asked me to dress like Mariah and talk like her during the date. I declined, but he still texted me for a while.”