Suicide bombing reported in Mogadishu

A suicide bomber blew himself up in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Friday in the latest incident by al-Shabab terrorists, the police said.

Abdifatah Aden Hassan, Somali police spokesman confirmed the incident, saying that the bomber who detonated explosives that were strapped in his waist was the only victim of the planned attack.

The attack took place along the road between Villa-Baidoa and Madina hospital in Mogadishu.

“There was no loss of life that he (suicide bomber) caused in that explosion,” Hassan said in a brief statement. Enditem