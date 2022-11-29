Sunyani Residents busy stealing Chippings for Road construction

The Bono Regional Coordinating Council (BRCC) has warned residents to put an immediate stop to stealing of ongoing Sino-hydro Corporation road construction Chippings.

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene who issued the statement on behalf of BRCC says they may be compelled to ransack homes and construction sites to search for stolen road construction materials especially chippings.

some unscrupulous persons have been stealing chippings, being used by Sino-hydro Corporation Ltd, the construction firm constructing the 29klm Sunyani Inner city roads.

The statement, however, cautioned that those engaged in these dastardly and shameful acts are advised to put a stop to it immediately.

Bono Minister noted that Failure to do so shall compel the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to do random checks at all various houses and private construction sites in search of culprits and those found culpable will be prosecuted”

Meanwhile, BRCC is appealing to the public to report persons seen stealing any of the construction chippings to the Police.

She said it is so disheartening that today the contractor has done very well to push the project further by bringing some bitumen and chippings for us to witness a black roads in some part of the 29klm inner city roads.

According to Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene, some residents who chastised the government that the government was insensitive, turn around and sweep off the shoulder chippings. “It is so bad that you will find the same people go and destroy what we have built”.