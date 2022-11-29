Kantamanto market shops razed down by fire

Parts of the Kantamanto market in Accra have been destroyed by fire.

The incident on Tuesday morning destroyed many goods and shops worth thousands of cedis.

It is not clear yet what started the inferno. The fire has already engulfed more than 200 shops in the area.

Eyewitnesses say initial efforts by the Ghana National Fire Service to douse it did not yield the desired results as they ran out of water in the process.

Some personnel are still at the scene doing their best to halt the blaze.

Over seven fire tenders are said to have been dispatched with two more expected to join soon.

Other vendors stood by helpless as their wares burned on, waiting for the appropriate time to count their losses.