Sunyani West Assembly confirms President’s nominee

The Sunyani West Municipal Assembly has confirmed Mr Evans Kusi Boadum, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Mr Boadum secured 38 votes, representing 69.0 per cent of the 55 valid votes cast in the election conducted and supervised by the Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission.

Seventeen of the Assembly Members (AMs), however, voted against him.

Before the voting, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minster, entreated the AMs to confirm the nominee for development to resume in the Municipality.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Boadum expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for his nomination and thanked the AMs too for his confirmation.

He said the development of the Municipality remained a priority and implored the AMs to bury their differences and work together for development to thrive in the area.

Mr Boadum, until his nomination and confirmation, was the Sunyani West Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party and the Bono Regional Coordinator of the government’s flagship Free Senior High School Programme.