Sunyani West MP, Assembly offer support to students and PWDs

Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West, has offered educational support worth GHC47, 628.00 to 21 tertiary students in the constituency.

Each of the students received cheques between GHC1, 500.00 and GHC2, 000.00 from the MP, also the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, for their upkeep.

Meanwhile, the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly provided start-up items, comprising Fufu pounding machines, refrigerators, sewing machines, and undisclosed sums of money, totalling GHC67, 138.00 to 22 People with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Municipality.

Mr Kusi Buadum, the Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive, who made the presentation at a short ceremony held at Odumase, the Municipal capital asked the students to learn hard, saying “our MP is ever ready to support you to achieve high academic laurels.”

He also advised the PWDs to use the machines to establish their businesses and cultivate the habit of savings.

“It is not what you gain that makes you rich, but what you save”, Mr Buadum said and advised the beneficiaries to use their resources wisely for their businesses to grow.

Touching on the road networks in the area, Mr Buadum said the government had finalized modalities and contracts would soon be awarded for work to begin on some of the roads.

He said work would soon begin on the Odumase-Badu road, while access roads in the Odumase Township would be completed within the year.

Mr Buadum cautioned the people against bushfires, saying the Assembly had strengthened its anti-bushfire and other bye-laws.

He said the anti-bushfire taskforce had been supported to intensify patrols, while fire volunteers in the various communities had also been revived.

Mr Buadum, therefore, asked farmers, hunters and palm wine tappers to be cautious, saying it remained an offence for anybody to send or set fire in farms in the dry season.