SWAG Forms Committees for 50th Anniversary Awards

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has established two specialized committees to oversee its Golden Jubilee awards ceremony.

The 50th SWAG Awards Planning Committee and Awards Nominations Committee will coordinate the landmark event honoring Ghana’s top sports performers.

Veteran sports journalist and SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah confirmed the appointments in an official statement. Berekum West MP Dickson Kyere-Duah will chair the Planning Committee, while Daily Graphic Deputy Editor Rosalind Amoh leads the Nominations Committee. The teams comprise experienced sports media professionals and administrators, including former Ghana Digital Centre CEO Kwadwo Baah Agyemang and National Sports Authority Deputy Director Veronica Commey.

“This anniversary marks five decades of recognizing sporting excellence,” Yeboah stated. “Our selected committee members bring the necessary expertise to deliver an exceptional celebration.” The Nominations Committee will evaluate athletes across various disciplines, with specialized input from statisticians and women’s football experts.

The Golden Jubilee edition continues SWAG’s tradition as Ghana’s longest-running sports awards, first established in 1974. This year’s ceremony is expected to highlight both contemporary achievements and historical milestones in Ghanaian sports.