Swedish inflation increases in September

Sweden’s consumer price inflation accelerated in September, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 2.5 per cent annually in September, after a 2.1 per cent increase in August. Economists had expected a rise of 1.7 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 per cent in September, same as seen in the previous month. Economists had forecast an increase of 0.2 per cent.

Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, increased to 2.8 per cent in September from 2.4 per cent in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the CPIF rose 0.5 per cent in September, same as in the prior month.