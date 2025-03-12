TAGG Applauds John Mahama’s Budget, Welcomes Policy Reforms

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has commended His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the Ministry of Finance, led by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, for introducing a budget that they describe as progressive, inclusive, and beneficial to Ghanaian traders and businesses.

In a press statement released on March 12, 2025, TAGG praised the government’s decision to abolish the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), the betting tax, and other levies, describing these reforms as bold and necessary steps toward economic relief for businesses and individuals.

Support for Policy Reforms

TAGG highlighted that these tax eliminations will significantly ease the financial burden on traders and small business owners, allowing them to reinvest in their businesses and drive economic growth. The group also commended the government’s focus on sustainable economic development, social equity, and infrastructure improvements as key aspects of the 2025 Budget Statement.

One of the major areas of interest for TAGG is the reform of Ghana’s Value Added Tax (VAT) system, which was elaborated on in the budget presentation. However, while welcoming the discussion, the group expressed a keen interest in understanding the modalities and execution strategies, particularly in relation to persistent concerns about high port levies that continue to affect businesses engaged in import and export.

“We are particularly encouraged by the budget’s focus on VAT issues that were elaborated during the delivery, but its impact has yet to be observed. As a result, we, the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana, are anxiously awaiting its modalities as well as concerns with the worrisome port levies,” the statement read.

Focus on Social and Economic Development

TAGG also praised the budget’s targeted investments in critical sectors such as education, women’s empowerment, and small business support. The government’s decision to establish a dedicated women’s bank was highlighted as a crucial step toward enhancing financial inclusion and empowering female entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the group lauded the initiative to distribute sanitary pads, a move they say will improve menstrual health and ease the financial burden on young girls and women across the country.

According to the advocacy group, these measures, if successfully implemented, will stimulate innovation, create jobs, and improve public services, contributing significantly to national development.

IMF Collaboration and Broader Tax Base

TAGG also acknowledged the government’s proposal to collaborate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in restructuring Ghana’s VAT system. They believe that such strategic reforms are necessary for long-term tax sustainability and economic prosperity.

“The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana’s vision of helping the government broaden the tax base is in line with the proposed invitation to the IMF by the Ministry of Finance to strategically restructure the VAT system for long-term sustainability. We think that the future of Ghanaian enterprises will be more prosperous as a result of these critical initiatives,” the statement emphasized.

Call for Effective Implementation

While expressing optimism about the budget, TAGG urged the government to ensure that the outlined policies are properly executed to achieve the intended benefits. The group also reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders to support the implementation of the reforms.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Finance Ministry and other stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of this well-crafted budget,” the statement concluded.

TAGG Leadership Backs the Budget

The press release was signed by key TAGG executives, including:

Kwadwo Amoateng – President

Nana Poku – General Secretary

Mr. Samuel Asare Addo – Vice President

Juliet Kusi – Deputy Secretary

Mrs. Irene Victoria Odoom – Treasurer

Abraham Yao Fianu – Protocol Officer

Daniel Fosu – National Organizer

As Ghana continues to navigate its economic challenges, TAGG’s endorsement of the budget signals strong support from the trading community. However, all eyes remain on the government to ensure the successful execution of these reforms, particularly in addressing concerns over VAT and port levies.