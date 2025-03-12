Tragic Accident On Brekumaso-Asamankes Road

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, stopped at the scene of a tragic accident on the Brekumaso-Asamankese road in the Lower West Akim Municipality on Monday, 10th March 2025.

En route to the Denkyembour District Assembly for a working visit, the minister engaged emergency responders and community members as efforts were underway to manage the situation.

The exact cause of the accident remains unclear, but reports indicate that a vehicle involved caught fire.

The Ghana National Fire Service team from Asamankese was quickly deployed to contain the blaze.

Casualties were rushed to the Asamankese Government Hospital for medical attention, though the number of fatalities and injuries has yet to be confirmed.

Authorities have yet to provide full details on the cause of the accident and the condition of the victims. More updates will follow as the situation unfolds.