‘Take refresher courses to enhance discipleship work’

Right Reverend Samuel Kofi Osabutey, Accra Diocese Bishop, Methodist Church Ghana, has urged church leaders to enroll on refresher courses to enhance their leadership skills and competences in their discipleship work.

Reverend Osabutey, using himself as an example, said this would offer leaders the opportunity to engage in continuous learning and gaining experience to improve their effectiveness and efficiency.

The Right Reverend gave this advice during an induction of bible class leaders for the Macedonia Methodist Church Ghana, Kwashieman Circuit in Accra.

The event was held on the theme “The Class Leader as a Disciple,” and had more than 30 leaders trained and orientated on leadership and discipleship introduced to the Church.

He said the bible class system of the Church was the functional base of it, adding that, for one to be identified as a Methodist, he or she has to be in a bible class.

“The bible class is important to us Methodists, so do not take this your call to discipleship lightly. You have been called and chosen as a disciple maker of the Church,” he added.

Reverend Osabutey admonished the inductees to live a godly life to be effective disciple makers.

“To be a disciple maker, you must have a godly message. You must have a godly motive, your words and deeds must be a reflection of these traits,” he reiterated.

He called on the members of the church to support their bible class leaders by being active and punctual participants of the class activities.

The bible class system of the Methodist Church Ghana is a grouping of members in the church, where they undertake bible study and lessons as well as their welfare needs and spiritual growth.