Taliban Warn US Against Interfering in Afghan Affairs

The Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia) is warning the United States against any further interference in the Afghan internal affairs, a spokesperson for the movement’s Political Office told Al Jazeera broadcaster.

On Saturday, US B-52 Stratofortress bombers launched airstrikes on the Taliban forces in the capital of the Jawzjan province, Sheberghan, in northern Afghanistan, killing over 200 militants.

“We are warning against the US interference in Afghanistan,” the spokesperson for the Taliban Political Office said, stressing that no intra-Afghan ceasefire had been reached.

He also accused the Afghan government of escalating the tensions in the country by launching operations in several provinces.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence now as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive after international troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country, scheduled to be completed by September 11. The pullout was stipulated in the agreement the Taliban and the United States signed in Doha in February 2020.