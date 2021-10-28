Tanzania commends Huawei for spearheading training in ICT

The government of Tanzania on Wednesday commended Chinese tech giant Huawei for spearheading information and communications technology (ICT) training to public servants.

Zainab Chaula, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, said the ICT training provided by Huawei is vital for the country’s digital transformation.

Chaula made the remarks when she opened ICT training for officials responsible for ICT from different ministries organized by Huawei Tanzania in the capital Dodoma.

“Let me commend Huawei for continuing working with the government especially in providing training on ICT which is crucial in accelerating the country’s digital economy,” said Chaula.

Chaula said digital economy in Tanzania has contributed to better service delivery, efficiency in revenue collection, enhancement of management of human capital and creation of employment. Enditem