Tanzania, Malawi mull over Songwe River falls hydropower project

Tanzanian and Malawian experts began two days of deliberations over joint implementation of a hydropower project from Songwe River falls, an official said Wednesday.

Felchesmi Mramba, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Energy, said the experts from the two countries’ ministries responsible for energy were meeting in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s commercial hub, to also find out how resources within the river, shared by the two countries, could be tapped.

Mramba said the outcome of deliberations by the experts will be presented to ministers responsible for energy Thursday which will give a green light for the implementation of the project.

According to Mramba, the experts were also discussing the possibility of using water from the Songwe River for irrigation farming in both countries.

He added that the experts also discussed the possibility of constructing a natural gas pipeline from Tanzania to Malawi.

The Songwe River flows in the southwest of Tanzania and north of Malawi, covering 200 km of an international border between the two countries.