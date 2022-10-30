Tanzania, Malawi sign agreement for defense and security cooperation

Tanzania and Malawi have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation on defense and security matters, a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation said on Saturday.

The statement said the agreement was signed in Dar es Salaam on Friday at the end of the 5th Joint-Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC) of the two countries.

The statement said the agreement was signed by Tanzania’s Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Damas Ndumbaro, and his Malawian counterpart, Titus Mvalo.

The two countries will cooperation on matters pertaining to the police and the immigration services, said the statement.

According to the statement, the two countries also agreed to cooperate in various areas, including trade, investment, infrastructure and security.

The two countries also agreed to cooperate in tackling challenges facing the private sector in order to promote trade and investments, said the statement. Enditem