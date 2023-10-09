Tanzania puts up more efforts to stop the cultivation cannabis

Tanzania’s anti-narcotics authorities said Monday that they have destroyed 807 hectares of cannabis in a crackdown conducted in the Mara region between Oct. 2-8.

Aretas Lyimo, the commissioner general of the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), said during the crackdown, the DCEA in collaboration with other security organs, seized 60,840 kg of dried cannabis, 50 kg of cannabis seeds and detained 11 suspects in connection with the drugs.

During the crackdown, the DCEA seized and destroyed two small-scale plants that were used to process cannabis before they were trafficked outside the country, according to the official.

Lyimo said the 807 hectares of cannabis were cultivated along the Mara River Basin, an area that was highly protected by growers of the illicit drugs, urging responsible ministries to collaborate with the DCEA to eliminate the cultivation of cannabis in several parts of the country.