Teachers Taken Through Maths Masterclass

The Ghana Society for Education Technology (GSET) in collaboration with the African Science Academy (ASA) with support from Tullow Oil is holding another edition of the ASA Maths Masterclass in Cape Coast.

The Maths Masterclass is an educational open day conference structured to share and broaden the knowledge of senior high school mathematics teachers as well as come up with practical and engaging ways to teach mathematics.

A statement issued in Accra Mr Ernest Gavor, the Executive Director of GSET said a total of 60 mathematics teachers drawn from less privileged areas in the region were invited to take part in this event.

It said the Masterclass sought to equip, train, and guide educators on innovative teaching techniques that can be implemented in their day-to-day lives as math teachers as well as help them to tackle some challenging math concepts.

“Since its inception in 2017, the Math Masterclass has been held in over six regions, impacting the lives of over 300 teachers and 45,000 students across the country. This year’s edition will be taking place in the Central Region,” the statement said.

It stated that the lead institution, ASA is an all-girls school founded by the African Gifted Foundation that is devoted to advancing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in Ghana.

“ASA also dreams of changing the mindset of females towards these fields and if possible, help them find their passion in STEM fields,” it said.

The GSET is a Ghanaian education technology non-profit membership organisation dedicated to transforming education using technology while believing in a world, where everyone can confidently use technology for imparting knowledge and enhancing education delivery.

“To support this vision, we partner with organisations and institutions such as the Ministry of Education and its agencies to design and deliver digital technology programmes to meet the needs of school leaders and teachers in Ghana,” it stated.

GSET is currently leading the digitization of the Senior High School curriculum in partnership with Wikimedia Foundation and UNESCO International Bureau of Education.