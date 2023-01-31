Teachers undergo free training in cybersecurity

The African Council for Distance Education (ACDE), in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), is organising a four-week free online Advanced Cybersecurity Training course for teachers.

A statement issued by ACDE, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the programme seeks to equip participants with how to expose and thwart the criminal activities of cyber fraudsters.

It said the course, currently underway, would teach participants about the various attack vectors that cybercriminals can exploit in websites, mobile devices, and other platforms commonly used for digital learning.

It said participants would also explore how to secure communication channels in online learning.

The statement said each week, a one-hour webinar would be held, and participants would interact with experienced practitioners in cybersecurity and digital learning.

It said they would also engage with fellow participants on Telegram throughout the course.

It said the workload for participants was four to six hours per week and the medium of instruction is English Language.

The ACD is a continental educational organisation comprising African universities and other higher education institutions, which are committed to expanding access to quality education and training through Open and Distance Learning (ODL), including e-learning. It has its headquarters in Kenya.

Laweh Open University is the presidency of the African Council for Distance Education (ACDE).

The Commonwealth of Learning is the world’s only intergovernmental organisation solely concerned with the promotion of and development of distance education and open learning.

Its mission is to help governments, institutions and organisations expand the scale, efficiency, and quality of learning by using appropriate open, distance and technology-based approaches. It is hosted by the Government of Canada and headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia Canada.