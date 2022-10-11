Teaching Council expresses concern about compliance with professional development

The National Teaching Council (NTC) has expressed concerns about the slow pace at which staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES) are complying with the point-based teacher Continuous Professional Development (CPD).

The Council said since the commencement of teacher registration and licencing in October 2020, the data revealed a disturbing low point build-up for the majority of teachers.

A statement signed by Dr Christian Addai-Poku, the Registrar, NTC and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said data available to the Council indicated that 100,000 teachers had not accrued a single CPD since their registration numbers were issued from October 2020 to date.

“The Council, per its guidelines, has opted to use CPD points as one of the conditions for the renewal of in-service teachers’ licence and registration.”

“Based on a person’s rank, one must obtain a minimum number of points to qualify for renewal of a licence and registration,” it said.

The CPD points are gained by accessing NTC-approved CPDs, either provided by the employer or accredited CPD providers.

The statement said currently, only 4,000, out of over 300,000 teachers are potentially able to meet the minimum CPD points by the end of next year.



Per the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020, Act 1023, 67(1) “A person shall not practise as a teacher unless the person is registered as a teacher in accordance with this Act”.

Section 79 of the Act says “A person shall not knowingly or negligently employ a person as a teacher in an institution unless the teacher is registered under this Act”.

The statement reminded teachers to renew their registration within 15 days of the specified expiry date.

The Council called on the leadership of GES to strategize on how to support their teachers to work consciously towards compliance.