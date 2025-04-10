Tech Neutrality and Spectrum Boost for MTN

On April 9, 2025, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Sam George announced that the government has approved technology neutrality for MTN Ghana.

The move permits the telecom giant to deploy its existing spectrum bands more flexibly to enhance network performance.

In addition, the National Communications Authority has been authorized to allocate extra spectrum to both MTN and Telecel Ghana. This decision comes in response to widespread public frustration over poor network quality, as consumers have long complained about dropped calls, slow internet speeds, and general service unreliability.

During a press briefing, Sam George acknowledged these concerns and detailed a series of interventions aimed at improving telecommunications services nationwide. He outlined that the policy shift is designed to equip providers with additional resources to address network challenges and enhance the overall user experience.

The Minister also stressed that the National Communications Authority will begin rigorous monitoring within three months of the spectrum allocation, with stiff fines to follow any failure to deliver the promised improvements in service quality.

While the measure is expected to be welcomed by millions of mobile subscribers and data users, industry watchers have raised concerns over its broader implications. MTN Ghana occupies a significant portion of the market, and critics argue that granting it additional spectrum and the ability to re-farm its bands may widen the market imbalance.

The decision also undermines efforts to establish a universal access platform for nationwide 4G and 5G rollout, since MTN had previously refused to join the government-led arrangement. Observers note that the new policy effectively weakens smaller telcos and other internet service providers, including NextGen Infraco, which operates the shared 4G/5G network.

The reform further challenges the small market power policy introduced in June 2020. Some see it as favoring a market leader over emerging competitors while distancing the sector from broader strategies aimed at achieving balanced growth. In an integrated reflection on the regulatory landscape, critics contend that while decisive steps may improve service quality, they risk entrenching the dominance of major players, making it more difficult for smaller operators to compete.

The government hinted at future announcements that may include plans to rescue AT Ghana, a company burdened by debt exceeding 400 million dollars. Although Telecel Ghana was not explicitly mentioned in that context, industry insiders expect that any forthcoming measures could extend to support other struggling players.

The policy shift underscores the government’s commitment to address long-standing quality issues in the telecom sector and enforce stricter performance standards. Yet the decision also highlights the enduring challenge of creating a competitive market environment.

As consumers eagerly anticipate reliable and improved services, the broader implications of strengthening a dominant operator continue to spark debate among industry experts.