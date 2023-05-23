Tema Boys Club inaugurated

The Tema Metro Education Directorate, has inaugurated the Tema Boys Club, to be championed by 25 facilitators who are tasked with helping train and monitor the boy child in every school in the metropolis.

Mrs Bernice Ofori, Tema Metro Education Director, who inaugurated the club at the 2023 International Day of the Boy Child commemoration in Tema, also inaugurated about 25 facilitators to represent the schools in the Metropolis.

She noted that the boys’ celebrations started five years ago as the boy child had become a focus in society, and the Assembly was excited about the facilitators volunteering to monitor the growth of the boy child.

She said, “We promise to support the club and facilitators to play a vital role in the well-being of children in society.”

She added that the facilitators, leaders, and society needed to work hard to educate the boy child, help them understand the changes in their lives, and be a source of encouragement to them.

Mrs Ofori explained that the use of drugs in schools and society had become common, especially among the boys; therefore, the facilitators selected should focus on the immoral practices and train the boys to become independent-minded people who could differentiate between positive and negative thoughts or behaviours.

“The help and training from the facilitators would aid in bringing up the boy child positively in the schools, and society and also serve as a good influence on others,” she noted.

She further explained that the boys were our future fathers and leaders, and they needed to have good mental health for good decision-making in their families, homes, and wherever they associate themselves.

Mrs Ofori charged the facilitators and executives to take their roles in ensuring the well-being of the boy child seriously to avoid them falling victim to bad companies and behaviours in society.

Mr Joseph Korto, National Dean of Presiding Members, advised boys to surround themselves with good and positive friends to become better people in the future.

The Tema Metro Education Directorate collaborated with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly’s Gender Desk to observe the 2023 International Day of the Boy Child, which reminded global society of its collective guilt in ignoring the boy child.

The day is also marked to reflect on the hazards of neglecting boys and to take concrete steps to address boy-child neglect. It is also a demand to protect boys in the same way that we protect girls.