Tema City CEO nominated for 2021 Ghana Business Awards

Mr. Eric Jerry Aidoo, Chief Executive Officer of Tema City Football Club (FC) has been nominated in the Promising CEO of the Year category for the 2021 Ghana Business Awards.

The Ghana Business Awards is scheduled to take place at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel on Friday, October 29 at 1800 hours and would be telecast on DStv Channel 725 and TV3.

Mr. Aidoo, is also the CEO of Erijey Group which is made up of Consultancy, Football and Oil and a former Tema Central Constituency Chairman of the Convention People’s Party and the current Greater Accra Youth Organizer of the Party.

He was among five speakers for the recently held Pan African Football Zoom Conference on “COVID and Football.”

He is building an ultra-modern sports city made up of a Football academy, Basketball Academy, Tennis Academy, in Apam in the Central Region.

Mr. Aidoo holds a masters in sports business and sports law from the University of Chichester, England and is currently reading for a Doctor of Business at the SWISS Business School, Switzerland.

Mr. Aidoo, who is the country scout for a top football agency including former Portugal national team legend Mamadou Bobo Djaló, the first eleven and many others, currently manages over 20 top footballers in Ghana and Europe and he is a player transfer specialist pundit on several media platforms.

He is a senior research fellow at Speed Brand Management, an Executive Committee member for Tema District/Metro football Association under the Ghana Football Association and a Committee Board member for District Registration Review Committees (DRRC).

He is a member of the Rotary Club in Ghana, a former national Public Relations Officer for Friends of the Media Ghana, a Board member of Youth Impact Network Ghana formally known as Young Africa Leaders Network.

In 2020, he won Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year and Sports Personality of the Year at the Tema Entertainment Awards and several other awards including Sports Personality of the Year at the Forty under 40 Awards.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on his expectations of the awards, Mr. Aidoo stated that as the only person in the sports fraternity to get nominated, he was hopeful of picking up the award on the night.