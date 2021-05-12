Four players of Tema City Football Club (FC) have been selected at the just ended Stade d’Afrique Soccer Tournament held at the McDan Park in Accra.

The four players were 17-year-old left back, Edward Arthur; 16-year-old goalkeeper, Shafiw Haruna; 17-year-old, Alvin Joe Gardiner; and 16-year-old defender, Estine Kweku.

The competition was organized by InterStar Deporte, an international football Agency and CD Castellón, a lower division side in Spain to explore the African market for promising youngsters.

At the end of the competition, Tema City’s trio, Shafiw Haruna, Alvin Joe Gardiner and Estine Kweku were adjudged best goalkeeper, best player and best defender of the competition respectively.

The goal of the tournament was given to Alvin Joe Gardiner, who was instrumental for his club Tema City FC going unbeaten in the tournament with Fair Play of the tournament going to Emmanuel City.

The Spanish expedition was made up of Jorge García, representative of Interstar Deporte, Jordi Gómez, IDA Valencia Academy Director and Xavi Galván from Castellón club.

Stade d’Africa Tournament is a West Africa tournament organized to unearth talents from West African countries.

Mr Eric Jerry Aidoo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tema City FC told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema that the tournament was beneficial for the players as they exhibited their skills and established partnership with the international football agency.