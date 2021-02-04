The Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate (TMHD) has held its 2020 annual performance review with a call on the public to be each other’s keeper through the observance of the COVID-19 protocols.

The theme for the review was, “Advancing Universal Health Coverage through Enhancing People Engagement, Effective Data Management, and Appropriate Technology in the wake of COVID-19”.

In compliance with laid down protocols, this year’s conference saw only a few representatives at the physical venue amidst strict COVID-19 protocols while other participants joined in through zoom.

Dr John Yabani, the immediate past Director of Health Services for Tema Metro, who chaired the review, said COVID-19 was really taking a heavy toll on health delivery, saying there was therefore the need to strategize a way out.

Dr Yabani, who is also a Public Health Physician Specialist, indicated that health staff had been overstretched, emphasizing that “there is the need to heed to the call to be each other’s keeper by obeying the protocols to prevent the spread of the infection”.

He added that the public must mask up as their contribution towards protecting the country’s human resource, noting that “if you see someone not obeying the protocols, draw their attention to use the protocols”.

Dr Ernest Kenu, Director, Ghana Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme, University of Ghana (UG), speaking as a special guest, stressed on the need for all to get on board in the fight against the virus.

Dr Kenu reminded the public that they must realize that no matter how protected they thought they were, they must know that if their brother or sister was not protecting themselves, it puts everyone at risk.

He called on all stakeholders especially the media to join in the advocacy to get people to do the right thing in the wake of the upsurge of the virus noting that the agenda-setting powers of the media must be fully utilized in the crisis communication of COVID-19.

Dr Sally Quartey, Tema Metro Director of Health Services, on her part, commended health workers in the Metropolis for giving off their best in the year 2020 in spite of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Dr Quartey said the review would afford the Directorate the opportunity to evaluate health service delivery in the Tema Metropolis from January to December 2020, as well as serve as part of efforts to maintain quality service to the people.

Dr Richard Anthony, Medical Director, Tema General Hospital, also reiterated the need to strictly follow the acceptable protocols, disclosing that 42 staff of the hospital had so far been infected by the virus since its outbreak in Ghana in March 2020, stating that most of them had recovered and were back to post.

Dr Anthony, who would not give any further statistics, said the hospital which was one of the national treatment centres had handled a number of COVID-19 cases with some severe ending resulting in fatalities.

From the presentations, it was disclosed that targets on family planning as well as immunization against measles were not met due to the unavailability of logistics and vaccines respectively.