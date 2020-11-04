The Tema Ministers Organization has held a day’s intercessory prayer session with parliamentary candidates in the Tema Metropolis with a call on churches to educate the electorates to uphold peace in the 2020 general elections.

Members of the Organization who are pastors, prayed for the country, for a peaceful election, as well as the candidate, the Electoral Commission, the security services and other stakeholders.

Out of six candidates representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Tema East, West, and Central, only Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, and Ms Ebi Bright, NDC candidates for Tema East and Central respectively, joined the special prayer programme.

The two pledged to embark on a clean peaceful campaign devoid of acrimony and violence to ensure peace before, during and after the elections in Tema.

Most Reverend Dr. Richard Ahiagbedey, President, Tema Ministers Organization, said the prayers were part of their responsibility as ministers to promote peace while obeying God’s word that enjoined them to pray for those in leadership.

“We don’t want political affiliations to divide us. We have the experiences of other nations that have suffered war therefore we must educate our people to know that no amount of what politicians offer them should influence them into choosing the violent way”.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, commended the clergy for interceding on behalf of the candidates and Tema as a city, indicating that such prayers were what sustained Ghana through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Anang-La appealed to residents of Tema to remember that elections were about making simple choices which should not result in misunderstanding, and war, adding that “we all seek to develop the country, our ideas and approach may vary, but the objectives remain the same Ghana Project”.

Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, former Tema MCE, and NDC Tema East Parliamentary Candidate said such programmes were very useful as according to him what the nation needed most now was God to succeed.

Mr Odamtten promised to abide by the rules governing the elections and also embark on clean campaigns.

Ms Ebi Bright, Tema Central NDC Parliamentary Candidate, also commended the clergy for the initiative, saying it was unique as candidates were left to search for their own spiritual counseling.

Ms Bright also pledged to use her experience to promote peace by advising her followers to eschew violence and embrace peaceful activities.

Ms Evelyn Duku, an officer at the Tema Metropolitan Office of the EC, said the Commission was committed to conducting peaceful, fair, and transparent elections to ensure the safety of Ghana.