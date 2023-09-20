Terrorist attacks in Mali claims five lives

Five Malian soldiers, together with about 40 terrorists, were killed in the attack on Malian Armed Forces in northern Mali, a statement from the Malian army said Tuesday.

On Sunday afternoon, the terrorists in vehicles and motorcycles stormed the camps of the National Guard Group and the Army in Lere, in northern Mali, said the statement, adding that 20 wounded and 11 missing were recorded on the army side.

Since 2012, Mali has been engulfed in a deep multi-faceted crisis at the security, political and economic levels. Independence insurgencies, jihadist incursions, and inter-communal violence have left thousands of people dead and hundreds of thousands more displaced in the West African nation.