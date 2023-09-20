Violent clash: 8 loose their lives in SW Nigeria

A violent clash over a land dispute in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Ogun has claimed at least eight lives, the police said Monday.

At least nine suspects were detained following the clash in Sagamu, a major town in Ogun, over the weekend, said Abiodun Alamutu, the state’s police chief, in Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State.

The clash stemmed from a land transaction between two groups, according to Alamutu, who noted that the situation in the town deteriorated into a cycle of attacks and counterattacks between Wednesday and Sunday.

The nine suspects detained so far have already confessed to their involvement in the violent clash, the state police chief said. Additionally, at least two guns and several rounds of cartridges were recovered from those detained.