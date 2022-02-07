The Church must pray for the peace of Ghana

The Apostle Prophet Dr Francis Kwadwo Owusu, the Founder and General Overseer of the Annoiting Prayer and Evangelistic Ministry (APEM) in Tema has asked Christians to pray ceaselessly for the peace of the country.

“The security system in this country is shaking and it is the duty of us all to make it

stable. Let’s pray and intercede for our country”, he said.

Apostle Prophet Dr Owusu said this in a sermon on Sunday to encourage the Church, Government

and politicians to work together to safeguard the stability of the country in the wake of military take-overs in the subregion.

He said happenings around Ghana called for unity among politicians and said that could be achieved if Christians prayed for the leaders and the country.

The General Overseer also emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence and tolerance among politicians,especially.