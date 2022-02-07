Beautiful Life Foundation launches financial aid programme for Special needs families

Beautiful Life Foundation, an organization that aims at empowering families of persons with developmental disabilities, has launched a financial aid programme to provide financial support for such families.

As part of the programme, 20 beneficiary families will receive various amounts of monies according to their specific need to set up a small or medium scale business to enable them to become regular income earners.

Mrs Pathula Esi Ntoso, Founder and Executive Director of the Beautiful Life Foundation, launched the programme at the organization’s annual get-together for parents, caregivers, persons with disabilities and stakeholders in the disability sector.

She explained that beneficiaries would be on the programme for two years during which they would be coached by mentors and other entrepreneurs to ensure that their businesses succeeded.

“We will constantly monitor the progress of the business to ascertain the status and to offer support in times of need,” Mrs Ntoso said.

She expressed her gratitude to the Samuel Amo Tobin Foundation and Dr Samuel Amo Tobin, Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, for helping make the Beautiful Life Foundation Financial Aid Programme, a reality.

Ms Otiko Afisah Djaba, Founder of the Henry Djaba Foundation, a Disabled Persons Organization, who chaired the programme donated 20 wheelchairs to the Beautiful Life Foundation and pledged to support some of the special needs mothers who want to set up hair dressing salons.

She called on the government to as a matter of urgency, to gather data on especially children with disabilities in Ghana to enable them to plan appropriately in their development of policies and programmes.

Ms Djaba said: “Having a child with disability is not a curse, disability is not sold at the shop, it can happen to everyone,” and urged the parents to adopt a positive outlook in life.

Bishop Yaw Owusu Ansah, Founder of the Yaw Owusu Ansah Foundation, also a Disabled People Organization, urged parents to look up to God, saying, “If the government will not do anything to support parents of children with disabilities, God will do it over and above our imagination.”

The parents were treated to good music and played games including musical chairs, charades, and dancing competition.