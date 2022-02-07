Miss Health Ghana Queen encourages women to regularly screen for cervical cancer

Ms Leticia Yayra Ama Asigbey, winner of the 2021 Miss Health Ghana, has urged women to regularly check for cervical cancer for early detection and effective management.

She said early detection of cervical cancer was the first step to early treatment, prevention of the spread of the disease and lowering the risk of death.

She said this during a free cervical cancer screening for women at the Kings Medical Centre in the Kumbungu District, Northern Region.

The screening, organized by Lamrock Agency with over 200 women partaking, was aimed at detecting precancerous lesions and abnormalities in the cells of the cervix.

Ms Asigbey, 23-year-old Midwife from the Northern Region, in an interview on the sidelines of the exercise, said, the rampant cases of cervical cancer in the District necessitated the screening.

“After being crowned the new queen of Miss Health Ghana, I decided to embark on the journey of creating awareness on cervical cancer as part of my project,” she said .

The Miss Health Ghana Queen said: “As a Midwife, I have realized that it is one of the most common diseases in the District with most cases often detected very late which does not aid in early treatment.”

“So, I engage the women in the District and sensitize them on ways for a free-cervical cancer living and I can say the engagement was very fruitful,” she added

Ms Asigbey said she planned to extend the sensitization to other districts in the North and other regions to raise awareness on cervical cancer.

The Miss Health Ghana, one of the most prestigious beauty pageants, has over the years churned out beauty queens who have contributed to the wellbeing of society

The pageant has engaged in a series of health projects, most of which have yielded positive outcomes.

It won the Best Beauty Pageant at the 2020 at the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards.