The ‘firewood’ in Anlo’s seal almost burnt – Education Director

Madam Yvonne Akpene Ame-Bruce, the Anloga District Education Director, has called on stakeholders, especially parents, to take responsibility in helping to arrest the collapse of education in Anlo, which was reputed as a stronghold of education.

She said it would be shameful, that the gallant land of Anlo would have its citizens losing a war to education.

The Education Director raised the concern when she chaired a civic forum at the Anyanui E. P. Mission in the Anloga district, to celebrate the 2023 Citizenship Week which was graced by Miss Kathleen Addy, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

She said the performance of schools in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the area had been consistently low for some years now, stressing that the downward academic trajectory must stop to forestall a bleak future for Anlo.

“When we did the analysis, it was that for about 20 years, performance has been very low. We used to be great academicians, prominent people. But that is not the case now. We should be responsible,” she said.

She encouraged parents to remain responsible for the proper upbringing of their children, and further urged opinion leaders to be actively involved, stressing that “the future is bleak if things remain as they currently are. The firewood is almost burnt.”

Madam Ame-Bruce encouraged pupils and the entire youth of the area to change their negative attitudes, discipline themselves and believe that with that, nothing could stop them from distinguishing themselves in their respective life endeavours.

She said with hard work they could become just like any of the great names that hailed from the Anlo land “because they were just like you.”

Mr Yohanes Patamia, who represented the Anloga District Health Director, urged parents to take keen interest in the nutritional needs of their wards by giving them balanced and healthy foods and ensure that no child goes to school on an empty stomach.

Mr Richard Kwami Sefe, the Member of Parliament for Anlo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, regretted the consistent decline in BECE results and pledged to support pro-education initiatives in his constituency, while calling for collaborative efforts to improve the results.