The Gambian Health Ministry announced on Wednesday a daily record of 14 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 77 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March.

The ministry said that the death figure represents a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.4 percent, one of the highest in Africa.

In its update report, the ministry also revealed that 172 new cases were registered out of 524 total tests conducted, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed to 2,288 in the country.

There were 20 new discharges from medical centers, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to date to 435, a 19 percent recovery rate, the report added.

The Health Ministry disclosed that the country currently has 302 people in quarantine, 1,776 active cases, and 198 probable cases.