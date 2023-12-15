The Numo Nmashie Story – An Enigma

By Surv. Ing. Samuel Larbi Darko, BSc, MSc, Grad Dip (Law)

Power of Attorney Holder for Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie & La

Numo Okang Nmashie is a Dzirasee man from La and was the Mankralo of La from 1680-1710 AD. He later founded Teshie after a feud with La’s Chief, Odoi Atsem.

The La mei people originated from two groups—the Bonny group from Ile Ife, Nigeria, and the Boma group from DR Congo. They joined forces at Asoye in Benin, migrating together. The group settled at Ladoku on Shai Hills, then Adjangote Hills, and Nsaki River area, eventually founding La on the coast between 1600 and 1629.

Osu migrated later and founded near La. Numo Nmashie led the Boma group, and Odoi Atsem led the Bonny group, sharing governance with Mantse and Mankralo roles.

In 1710, a feud between Odoi Atsem and Mankralo Numo Nmashie escalated, but intervention by Ga Mashie King averted civil war. Numo Nmashie then moved to Ledzekoku, buying land from Nungua Mantse Afote Okley, founding Teshie. Nmashie retained his Mankralo position, establishing a quarter system.

The Numo Nmashie family comprises Krobo, Agbawe, and Klemusum quarters. Teshie has 33 villages, and La has 25, as per the Gold Coast Chief List of 1941. All Teshie lands are owned by the Numo Nmashie family and the Dzirasee family of La.

Additionally, the establishment of Teshie brought about a dynamic social structure with the Numo Nmashie family at its core. The three quarters—Krobo, Agbawe, and Klemusum—operate as integral components, with each playing a specific role in the administration and custodianship of Teshie.

The Numo Nmashie family’s foresight is evident in the careful planning of leadership succession and the maintenance of cultural practices. Nmashie’s decision not to become the chief of Teshie, instead appointing Nii Trebi and structuring the quarters, showcased a strategic vision for unity and continuity.

The role of the Lakpa deity, entrusted to the Klemusum quarter, adds a spiritual dimension to Teshie’s heritage. The adherence to established protocols and permissions regarding land transactions reflects a commitment to preserving the integrity of the Numo Nmashie family’s legacy.

As custodians of a significant number of villages, the Numo Nmashie family continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Teshie’s identity, fostering community cohesion, and safeguarding the ancestral lands that form the foundation of their heritage.