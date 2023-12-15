Keta NCCE educates residents about District Level Elections

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region has engaged some communities in the upcoming District Level Elections.

The move was to inform the electorates of the rules and regulations regarding the upcoming exercise.

Madam Lina Bensah, the NCCE Director for Keta, in an engagement with residents of Kedzikope community, said the move was to give more education to the public on the basic principles of the exercise.

“We are teaching and equipping the communities to know that it is their civic responsibility to cast their votes freely during any organised EC election,” she stated.

She further stated that every registered eligible voter has the right to vote based on their conscience as well as choosing a candidate by secret balloting without any intimation or interference.

She said persons with disabilities could seek assistance from any Electoral officials to exercise their franchise easily.

Mry Raymond Siameh-Carr, the Keta Field Operations officer at NCCE, told the Ghana News Agency that their major challenge was means of transport “since the Commission cannot boast of a single vehicle for field works.

He said their outfit, under the numerous challenges, has visited communities such as Dzelukope, Vodza-Adzido, Kedzi, Mosques, schools, churches, and others for the needed education tour to create public awareness about the district-level elections.

Siameh-Carr further appealed to individuals, philanthropists, corporate organisations, and the government to provide vehicles and other materials to help speed up their activities.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) at Keta has pledged their readiness to hold the District-Level Elections in all the polling stations on Tuesday, December 19.

The Commission also called on the public to abide by the election rules for a successful and peaceful exercise.

A total of 81 assembly member aspirants consisting of 77 males and 4 females have been cleared to contest in the 22 Electoral Areas within Keta.