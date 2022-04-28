Three communities in Wassa East supported with building materials  

The Unipower Mining Company has presented items worth 50,000 Ghana cedis to three communities in the Wassa East District of the Western Region to improve their standards of living.

The beneficiary communities, Abatumasu, Kakabou and Nsuta, received 200 bags of cement, 60 plastic chairs, and half tonne of iron rods and roofing sheets to help with the construction of classroom blocks and community centres among other needed projects.

Unipower Company is a largescale mining company based in Wassa East, currently undertaking gold exploration works at the three communities.

Mr Kwabena Ampem Darko, the Corporate Affairs Officer of Unipower, said the donation was part of measures to have a cordial relationship with the communities and that the company was poised to impacting the lives of the people.

“As a company, we are ready to bring changes, our priority is to help engage the community in any possible way for the people to see some development in their lives. Most companies are not concerned about the plights of the community members, but we are here to enhance development,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Boakye, the Wassa East District Chief Executive, who received the items, urged the communities to cooperate with the company in its activities.

He appealed to the company to help train the youth and employ them to bring development to the area.

“Most of the youth in the district are not gainfully employed. l will entreat you to train and equip them with the skills needed for your operations and employ them to bring peace between you and the youth in your host communities,” he told the company.

The Queenmother of Abatumasu, Nana Ansah, on behalf of the beneficiaries, commended Unipower for the gesture and urged the workers to respect the rights of the people, especially the women in the communities.