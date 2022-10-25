Time Out with Bitfinex Kenya

Time out with Bitfinex was created by and for the African community. The first event was held in Lagos, Nigeria and now we have brought the fun to Nairobi Kenya.

It was graced with the attendance of two crypto industry leaders in Kenya, Yvonne Kagondu Founder, Kenya Blockchain Ladies DAO, Olive Nkirote a Cryptocurrency Coach & Content Creator, and Frank Dreya a crypto Enthusiast, anchored the event with so much life and knowledge.

The event began with a welcome and Introduction of guests followed by a panel discussion about Cryptocurrency trading, how to go about it and what best methods to use. Guests also participated by asking relevant questions about trading and Bitfinex.

It was a very insightful event, and we really excited about another successful Time out with Bitfinex Powered by the Bitfinex African Community @BFXLeosAfrica.