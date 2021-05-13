Muslim Youth
The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) on Thursday commended the Muslim Community for going through the period of the Ramadan successfully but cautioned that the celebration should in moderation conscious of the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions.

The TMA said, “let us concentrate the activities in the various local Mosques amidst COVID-19 preventive measures”.

The TMA also appealed to the Muslim community that the usual celebrations of Eid al Fitr that was marked by mass gatherings at parks and squares should be moderated due to restrictions on social gatherings.

Mr Frank Asante, TMA Public Relations Officer in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema, explained that the Muslim leadership in a security meeting with the TMA, has assured the Assembly that they would ensure a strict enforcement of the protocols in the various Mosques to avoid any future repercussions.

He cautioned that a monitoring team would be deployed in the community, beaches and various centres to ensure a strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.

“There would be tendency for revelers to patronize the beaches among others as Thursday had been declared a public holiday hence security would be deployed within the community to monitor activities at the beaches, mosques, pubs, and other places”, he said.

