Tomi Thomas Pushes Artistry To The Forefront With ‘Hopeless Romantic Riddim’

Singing and playing the guitar, Tomi Thomas lays down the foundation of the Hopeless Romantic Riddim dropping October 14th, 2021. The Nigerian artist released an EP of the same name earlier this year, featuring tracks spanning Afrobeat, dancehall, and reggae genres.

The highly anticipated drop lived up to the hype with industry support and extensive press coverage in Africa, Europe, the United States, and the Caribbean, along with other pockets of global reach.

Tomi Thomas’ music has a heartbeat, and the Hopeless Romantic Riddim showcases yet another aspect of his repertoire. The seven-track Riddim compilation is an explosive instrumentally driven accompaniment to the songs. “Super blessed and excited about all the riddims, big love to all the amazing creatives who etched themselves into my story and journey.

I am forever grateful we go higher in these exciting times,” he said. Tomi is also a visual artist with many exceptional talents and abilities. He created the cover art, and it expresses the project’s true nature as poetry in motion. The special project also features dancehall recording artist Stylo G, along with experimental Afro-R&B artist history.

Tracklisting

1. Hopeless Romantic

2. Come My Way by boistory

3. three thirty by Aleicia

4. On My Own by Ria Sean

5. Foreign Car by Karmah Cruz

6. Hopeless Romantic ft. Stylo G

7. Hopeless Romantic (Instrumental)

After releasing the Hopeless Romantic EP in early June, Tomi Thomas debuted the music video for “Hurricane,” a song from the project featuring Buju Banton on the Fader. The young star leads the modern African music scene with a genuine passion and appreciation for the arts. He continues to evolve and grow with every move, and his fanbase shows their love and support.

The solo artist has found success on his own after time with popular musical group Loud On Sound (LOS) early in his career. In releasing his debut album, the single “Ready Or Not” reached #1 on the Soundcity Nigeria’s Top 10 Chart.