Torgbiga Adamah urges unity for development

Torgbiga Adamah III, paramount Chief of Some traditional area has called on all enclave citizens to unite and pull resources together for the area’s development.

According to him, government alone could not fix all the problems in society, hence, there was the need for citizens and all well-meaning individuals to come together to initiate self-help projects for the socio-economic transformation of our societies.

Torgbiga Adamah was speaking at a colourful durbar to climax activities that marked a week long home-coming summit held at Agbozume the traditional capital of Some in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.

The summit was to bring all some indigenes and well wishers back home to brainstorm and to figure out the way forward for the development of the traditional area.

Some of the activities that marked the homecoming included youth forums, seminars for chiefs and queens, inter schools’ sports competitions, Peace and health walks, health screening, among others.

Torgbiga Adamah said it had always been his hope to see a developed and prosperous Some hence he was leaving no stones unturned in harnessing all the potentials and resources both human and material available in the area for the betterment of the lot of the people of the area.

The traditional ruler appealed to all citizens of Some both home and abroad to contribute their quota towards the realisation of the development agenda.

He observed that the only problem retarding the forward march of the area was unnecessary squabbles and rancour that had, “disintegrated our front” and called for unity togetherness and fellow feeling among everyone, adding that, that was the surest way to change the status quo and bring rapid transformation to the traditional area.

The Some paramount chief also advised the youth of the area to shy away from vices and unruly behavior patterns, which had the potential of destroying their future and to hold fast to what is good and acceptable in society as they were the leaders of tomorrow.

Torgbiga Adamah III also announced the establishment of the Some Education Fund (SEF) and a scholarship scheme to support brilliant students from the area to access tertiary education and, “to come back home after their studies to contribute meaningfully to the development of Some,” he stated.

The homecoming summit brought together hundreds of Some indigenes as well as well wishers from far and near.