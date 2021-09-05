TsikataKofe community cries for clean and accessible water

The Chiefs and people of TsikataKofe have appealed to the Kadjebi District Assembly and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to help provide the community with clean, potable and accessible water.

They explained that the lack of water had exposed the residents to water borne diseases such as bilharziasis, typhoid, and diarrheal.

They disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a community meeting at TsikataKofe in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

Mr. Mutakilu Tsadenu, the Assembly member for Butabe/Obuasi Electoral Area, said the people of Tsikata Kofe had to travel over ten kilometres in search of water for domestic use.

He said in the dry seasons it was worse to get such water so; they had to take “Okada” with yellow gallons to Poase-Cement, a community of about 15 kilometres from TsikataKofe to buy water for use.

Mr. Tsadenu said he brought the issue to the attention of the Kadjebi District Assembly but received no response, hence a plea to NGOs who are into water supply to come to their aid.

He said “water affects everything, when there is available water within the reach of people; it reduces the time spent by women and children looking for water”.

Madam Vincentia Acorlatse, a resident, said

lack of water in the community had exposed them to deadly diarrheal, cholera, typhoid fever and other water-borne illnesses.

She said carrying of water for long distances caused enormous physical burden and exposed them to safety risks and exploitations.

Madam Acorlatse, thus, pleads with NGOs and philanthropists to supply them with clean, hygienic and accessible water to ease their suffering.

Master Silas Keledorme, a Form one student, said lack of water disrupted their school activities as they got to school every day very late.

He said water scarcity in the village limited their access to safe water for drinking and for practicing basic hygiene at home and school.