Tullow Executives pay working visit to Ghana

The Senior Leadership Team (SLT) of Tullow Oil Plc, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Rahul Dhir are paying a working visit to Ghana in the week of 27th September 2021.

A statement from the company said the visiting Executives would hold a series of engagements with key Government stakeholders, including the Office of the Vice President, Ministry of Energy, the Bank of Ghana, the Ghana Stock Exchange and some selected institutions.

The one week working visit will give the Senior Leadership Team the opportunity to share Tullow’s renewed Corporate Strategy, Net Zero plans and provide an update on the Group’s progress towards investing over US$4 billion in Ghana over the next ten (10) years through a multi-year drilling programme which started earlier this year.

Managing Director for Tullow Ghana, Wissam Al Monthiry said, “This is an important visit that will allow the whole Senior Leadership Team to discuss Tullow’s plans and progress with our key stakeholders across Ghana.

This is the first time the SLT have made a trip like this since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and I am excited to see the whole team back in Ghana.”

The visiting delegation consists of Tullow Chief Executive Officer Rahul Dhir, Chief Finance Officer Les Wood, Managing Director for Ghana, Wissam Al Monthiry, General Counsel Mike Walsh and Director, People and Sustainability Julia Ross.