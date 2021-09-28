Journalists trained on epidemic preparedness financing

Selected journalists from Greater Accra and Northern Regions have attended a training to increase their knowledge on epidemic preparedness financing to support advocacy efforts for increased funding for the sector.

The day’s training, held in Accra, focused on the country’s epidemic burden over the last three years, public health impact of COVID-19 in the country, the country’s epidemic preparedness and response system amongst others.

It was organised by SEND GHANA, civil society organisation, as part of its Advocacy for Epidemic Preparedness Financing project, which is supported by the Global Health Advocacy Incubator.

The project aims to increase domestic investments in epidemic preparedness at the national and district levels and support COVID-19 response in Ghana.

Dr Emmanuel Ayifah, Deputy Country Director of SEND GHANA, said epidemics had devastating effects on the economy and population, expressing need for increased domestic funding for the sector to help address the issue.

The country regularly experiences outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, influenza, meningitis, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The country has developed a costed national action plan for health security aimed at adequately preparing and effectively responding to epidemics.

However, implementation of this plan is challenged by limited or no funding devoted to it hence the training for the journalists to be champions for epidemic preparedness financing and advocate for increased funding for the issue.

Mr Dome Kofi Ameme, Regional Technical Coordinator, Anglophone West Africa, African Field Epidemiology Network, who made a presentation on epidemic preparedness financing, said disease outbreaks would not cease hence the need for increased funding to ensure the country’s preparedness for such eventualities.