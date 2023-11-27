Tunisia arrests migrant smuggling network

Tunisian security units dismantled a network involved in migrant smuggling, said the Tunisian National Guard on Sunday.

“Security units in central Tunisia’s Sidi Bouzid Province managed to dismantle a criminal network active in the smuggling of migrants of different African nationalities,” it said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

“This network transports these people to the southeastern province of Sfax for illegal immigration attempts toward Italy,” it added without giving further information.

The crackdown came against the backdrop of Sfax’s coasts becoming a significant departure point for illegal migrants attempting to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Situated a mere 80 km from the Tunisian coastline, the island of Lampedusa is often the first stop chosen by unauthorized migrants for their sea voyage toward Italy.