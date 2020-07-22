Tunisia’s National Unit of Investigation for Terrorist Affairs and Organized Crime has dismantled a five-member terrorist cell, active in Sousse, the main coastal province in east-central Tunisia, Tunisian Interior ministry said Wednesday.

The terrorist cell was also active in two other provinces, namely Kasserine, in the central west near the Algerian border, and Gabes, in the southeast near the Libyan border, said a ministry statement.

“The suspects planned terrorist attacks targeting establishments and security units,” it added.

An in-depth investigation confirmed that these extremists had been in direct contact with other terrorists via social networks.

They had been trained and well prepared to manufacture explosives, according to the statement.

Tunisia has started to witness terrorist acts since 2011, leaving dozens of security and military agents, civilians and foreign tourists killed. Enditem

