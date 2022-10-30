Turmoil At Fight Night 16 Of De-Luxy Professional Boxing League

There was a massive turn out with fun and excitement provided by sensational Daada Yohane at the Bukom Boxing on Fight Night 16 Of De-Luxy Professional Boxing League, but the last but one bout turned a disaster due to verdict of the officials.

The chaotic fans spoilt a nice bill put up by Imax Media Promotions after the fight between John Zile and Godwin Tetteh from Sonia Gym.

Before the misunderstanding, Akimos Anna Ampiah won by a round one KO over Aaron Ashley.

Issah Awal from Tamale also beat Emmanuel Allotey by a KO after three rounds.

Derrick Quaye stopped Senator Agbenyo in round one.

Isaac Odartey Lamptey had a TKO win over Benjamin Tetteh of the Akotoku Gym in round four.

Experienced Eric Quarm of Fit Square was stunned by Samuel Quaye, after being knocked down twice.

The De-Luxy Professional Boxing League is sponsored by De-luxy Paint, Renault, Max Buy. Imax Electronics, TCL, Techno, Max TV/ Radio and refreshed by TT Brothers and Eddys Pizza.

The organisers need to beef up security as the League enters its final stages, while the officials must be fair to avoid any chaos.