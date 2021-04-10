Two suspects, David Awatey Okra, a driver, 22 and Nicholas Amenuvor, 20, have been arrested by the Coaltar Police for possessing bones and a skull suspected to be human remains.

According to Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command said, the suspects were arrested and upon interrogation, they alleged that they were sent by one Djoka of Niifio near Suhum to deliver the bones to a fetish priest named Gagba of Kwamekyere village.

The Police said on April 8, at 1240 hours, one Aware Isaac, 38, the Unit Committee chairman of Kwamekyere Electoral Area, together with one Aquah Emmanuel, 30, assisted by one Akoto Turkson, arrested the two to the Coaltar Police station.

Mr Gomado said, they reported that on April 7, at about 2230 hours, upon information received, they intercepted a Daewoo taxi cab with registration number GE 5063-15 with the suspects on board from the Suhum direction towards Kwamekyere, a community in the Ayensuano district suspected of carrying some contraband goods.

He said there was a third occupant who managed to escape with a pan containing some old bones.

He said a search conducted in the taxi revealed a black suit case containing some old bones suspected to be that of humans.

He said the Police together with the suspects visited the shrine of the said Gagba but did not meet him.

He said the Police however saw a newly buried pot within the premises containing an old skull also suspected to be that of a human and a pan stuffed with fetish regalia.

Sgt. Gomado said the suitcase with the bones, the pot containing the skull and the pan with its contents have been retrieved for evidential purposes, whilst the two suspects are in custody to assist with investigations.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the other accomplices.

Mr Gomado said the bones and skull would e sent to Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation, examination and identification.