The Nkawie circuit court has remanded two illegal miners into prison custody for assault and stealing at Asuowin, in the Amansie West District.

Emmanuel Boakye Mensah 19, and Kwabena Agyeman 24, were said to have attacked their victim at a drinking spot in the town at night and made away with his hand bag, containing mobile phone, money and other items.

Their pleas were not taken and would reappear before the court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey on January 19, this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court that both the complainant and the accused persons resided at Asuowin.

She said at about 0930 hours on January 3, the accused persons entered the drinking spot, beat the complainant and snatched his bag valued at GHc 50.00 which contained a mobile phone valued at GHc 400.00 and other items and bolted.

A report was made to the Asuowin police who arrested them in three days.

Chief Inspector Amankwaa said the police were still investigating the case.