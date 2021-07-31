Two motor riders crash to death, pillion in critical condition

Two motorbike riders crashed to death in a fatal accident at Gefia on the Gefia – Tadzewu road in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region.

Mr Mensah Besa Allaga, an eyewitness, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that one of the deceased, William Agbolosu, believed to be in his 30s, a lotto agent, is alleged to be returning from work when the accident occurred at about 1930 hours on Thursday.

He narrated, the deceased was using a Haojue motorbike with registration number VR 4694-19 with a helmet on when he collided with an incoming Sanya motorbike with no registration number.

Mr Allaga said, the Sanya motor rider together with his pillion rider, were not using headlights on their motor, leading to a severe head-on collision.

“I was riding to Gefia when the incident happened just in front of me, they were on top speed,” he said.

According to him, the Haojue rider together with the Sanya rider (name not known) died on the spot while a male pillion rider also sustained some injuries.

Mr Allaga further said the injured was rushed to the Gefia health center where he is receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were taken to the St. Paul’s Hospital morgue for preservation.

The identity of the other young man who died was not made known at the time of the accident.

The Police at Akatsi confirms the accident.